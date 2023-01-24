FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

🟪 Winter Weather Advisory for all of Michiana Wednesday for a general 3-5" of snow.



Winter Storm Warnings's posted to our south & east where 6+ inches of snow is likely. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/wYXQSOCE11 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) January 24, 2023

As discussed last week, a low pressure system is set to work across the Midwest and bring a range of winter impacts. For Michiana, we expect 3 to 6 inches of snowfall on average with higher amounts south of highway 30 and east of 31. The period of greatest impacts and snowfall will begin early Wednesday morning and last through the early afternoon. The snowfall will taper off late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will struggle to get above 30 degrees, but this will be warm enough for road treatment to work. Winds will be strong and out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph most of the day. Blowing snow and low visibility will be a concern for the evening commute. The cold air sticks around through the weekend with a few more chances at a small amount of accumulating snow.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Light snow moves in south of U.S. 30 after midnight and will slowly move north and east into Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Road impacts will remain fairly minimal for the morning commute to work and school. Expect road conditions to go downhill for the lunch hour and into the evening commute home. Light snow in the morning will give way to heavier bursts of snow throughout the afternoon. Most of Michiana will pick up around 3-5 inches of snow. Higher amounts south of U.S. 30 and east of Highway 15. Temperatures nearly steady in the low 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Wind ENE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Most of Michiana will wake up to slick and snow-covered roads. Several extra minutes will be needed for the commute into work and school. The highest road impacts will stay south of U.S. 30 and east of Highway 15. Light lake-effect snow showers are likely throughout the day. Snow accumulation from a trace to 3 inches under the snow bands. Temperatures nearly steady in the low 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: A fast-moving system will bring another round of light snow to parts of the area. Light lake-effect snow showers are likely as the system moves out of the region. Blowing snow will be possible with gusts to 30+ mph.

