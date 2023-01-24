Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

Latest News

Multiple members of the South Bend Common Council are voicing their support for the cancelation...
Several South Bend council members voice support, denounce city clerk after meeting cancelation
Two people were arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday for numerous charges related...
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
On Monday, the judge said the jury could have come from St. Joseph County, but now that is not...
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County, not St. Joseph County