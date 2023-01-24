Elkhart Community Schools receives $9.5M education grant

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Great news for Elkhart students!

The U.S. Department of Education is giving Elkhart Community Schools a $9.5 million grant!

The money will go to six Elkhart schools, as well as two schools in Concord.

The full-service community grant will help pay for things like student aftercare and family outreach classes on financial literacy and nutrition.

“We are very honored to be selected in what was a very competitive grant opportunity. We already have great connections with community partners and agencies, and this grant will allow us to work with them in a more coordinated way with dedicated people and resource dollars to have the biggest impact,” said Superintendent Steve Thalheimer in a press release. “Another aspect of this grant that is wonderful is that an Elkhart Memorial High School graduate helped our team write this grant and will serve as the outside evaluator of the grant’s progress. It is so great to see an alumnus give back to both the district and the community through this grant,” Thalheimer stated.

Elkhart Community Schools is one of three agencies in the state of Indiana to receive the award, along with Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and Marian University.

