Discover Winter Nights event headed to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday

(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual family-friendly winter event is returning to Cass County for a 17th season!

Discover Winter Nights is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park. The park is only one of two “dark sky” parks in the state which provide exceptional outdoor lighting to see the night sky.

The event will feature a tubing hill, lighted cross-country ski trails, a tractor-sleigh ride, winter biking, refreshments, and more! And don’t worry if you’re not a ski expert; visitors of all abilities can enjoy more than seven miles of groomed hiking trails in the 820-acre park.

Discover Winter Nights will run every Saturday until Feb. 11.

The event is $2.00 per person. Dr. T.K. Lawless Park is located at 15122 Monkey Run St.

For more information, please call Cass County Parks and Recreation at 269-445-4456 and listen to the answering machine for updated information.

