Concord Community Schools to discuss district’s five-year plan on Wednesday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools is inviting residents to a meeting to learn about the launch of the district’s 2023-27 Strategic Plan.

The community meeting for the Concord Strategic Plan will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Beickman Performing Arts Center at Concord High School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend to learn more about the goals for the next five years and beyond.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the school system wants to emphasize literacy, academic mastery, perseverance, collaboration, communication, problem-solving, real-world life skills, and self-efficacy, as outlined in the school’s “Portrait of a Graduate.”

