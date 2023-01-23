SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating.

Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals.

And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve raised over $210,000 to give back to Beacon Children’s Hospital,” said Courtney Kubly, the director of business development for Downtown South Bend. “It feels wonderful, but really, we could not do it without the community coming out to support our local restaurants.”

Winter Restaurant Weeks run through February 5th.

To view a list of participating restaurants, click here.

