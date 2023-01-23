South Bend’s Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new 23-story hotel at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend is set to open on Wednesday, March 1.

“We are on the penthouse floor. This is the 23rd floor. There’s actually seven suites on this floor, only seven,” said Four Winds’ CEO Frank Freedman as he lead reporters on a tour of the building.

There are 317 guest rooms in all. Some are set up for sleeping. Some are set up for entertaining.

While none of the new hotel space will offer gaming on a regular basis, it could from time to time if some high-rise high rollers showed up.

“We can game in those rooms if we choose to. We could, you know, furniture is portable, right, so we can pull the furniture out, and we can put a couple of blackjack tables up there, and we could have a high-level card game, you know, invited guests only type of thing,” Freedman said.

Last Friday, the building received its temporary occupancy permit. That means employees can go inside and start training.

The hotel is expected to create about 400 new jobs.

The building will open to the public on March 1st after a soft opening is held for members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

“Just excited to show what we’ve done here with the meeting space, with the hotel rooms, with the restaurant, rooftop pool, the lounge area. It just has a different vibe, and we‘re so excited,” said Tribal Chairwoman Rebecca Richards.

The Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center can seat about 900 guests in a concert setting. The first show has been scheduled for Saturday, March 18th, with a band called Parmalee.

“Parmalee is a pop country band. One of the best in the United States. We’re really excited to host them here on March 18th at 8:00 p.m.,” said Jason George. “Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11:00 am. On Ticket Master.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.