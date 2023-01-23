South Bend seeks to stimulate economic growth through new immigration fund

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the city of South Bend launched its new “High Skill Immigration Fund.”

It’s a move the mayor hopes will attract what he calls exceptional talent! The fund works like this: It will match employer’s expenses to sponsor visas to hire international employees.

The application for the fund will open on March 20, and any business with a city office can apply.

Mayor Mueller says it’s part of helping South Bend keep its reputation and stay competitive in the global market.

“We know that the foreign-born talent is critical in growing our national economy, and we want the growth that’s happening in our national economy to happen right here in South Bend,” Mayor Mueller said.

The city’s redevelopment commission put $300,000 dollars towards the fund.

If you or your company are interested in taking part, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers.
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers
The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American...
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007.
Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.