South Bend seeks to stimulate economic growth through new immigration fund

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the city of South Bend launched its new “High Skill Immigration Fund.”

It’s a move the mayor hopes will attract what he calls exceptional talent! The fund works like this: It will match employer’s expenses to sponsor visas to hire international employees.

The application for the fund will open on March 20, and any business with a city office can apply.

Mayor Mueller says it’s part of helping South Bend keep its reputation and stay competitive in the global market.

“We know that the foreign-born talent is critical in growing our national economy, and we want the growth that’s happening in our national economy to happen right here in South Bend,” Mayor Mueller said.

The city’s redevelopment commission put $300,000 dollars towards the fund.

If you or your company are interested in taking part, click here.

