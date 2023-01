“I am thrilled to have the opportunity serve on both the House Budget Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees this Congress, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for Hoosiers.

Balancing the budget, confronting our out-of-control national debt, fixing our supply chain problems, and improving America’s infrastructure and transportation systems are some of country’s greatest challenges. As a member of these two committees, I look forward to working with my colleagues to being part of the solution so the next generation and beyond can achieve the American Dream.”