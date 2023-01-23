Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season.
For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
For a discounted ticket price, people can visit their favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and even enjoy some concessions.
Admission is free for zoo members.
