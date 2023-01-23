Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season.

For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.

For a discounted ticket price, people can visit their favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and even enjoy some concessions.

Admission is free for zoo members.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
Sam Brunelle
UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension

Latest News

Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple...
LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed, under police investigation
Winter Days at Potawatomi Zoo
Winter Days at Potawatomi Zoo
Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple...
LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed
Elkhart Career Center holds open house
Elkhart Career Center holds open house