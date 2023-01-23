Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season.

For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.

For a discounted ticket price, people can visit their favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and even enjoy some concessions.

Admission is free for zoo members.

