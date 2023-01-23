Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Jonhson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.

BHDPS believes the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death are suspicious in nature.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Benton Harbor’s Crime Tipline at 269-927-0293, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

