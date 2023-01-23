The Onsite Prayer Ministry holds 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast

Onsite Prayer Ministry held its 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast this weekend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Onsite Prayer Ministry held its 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast this weekend.

The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity to come together and pray at the start of the new year.

WUBS also awarded its annual person of the year plaque at the breakfast.

The award was given to Michael Elliot, director of the Onsite Prayer Ministry, for gathering in prayer those in the Michiana dealing with the impact of homicide.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Police: 2 arrested after ‘attempted homicide’ in St. Joseph
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Watching shovable snow Wednesday

Latest News

Kewanna gas station robbed Saturday night
Irish win over Virginia, but lose veteran leader Mabrey in Sunday's game
Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple...
LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed, under police investigation
There will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday,...
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season