The Onsite Prayer Ministry holds 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Onsite Prayer Ministry held its 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast this weekend.

The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity to come together and pray at the start of the new year.

WUBS also awarded its annual person of the year plaque at the breakfast.

The award was given to Michael Elliot, director of the Onsite Prayer Ministry, for gathering in prayer those in the Michiana dealing with the impact of homicide.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.