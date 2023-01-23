One injured in early morning shooting

One person has been injured in an early morning shooting in the 500 block of S. 29th St. in...
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting in the 500 block of S. 29th St. in South Bend's River Park district(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after one person was injured following an early morning shooting in the 500 block of S. 29th St. in the River Park district.

Dispatch tells us the call came out at around 3:58 A.M. for a shots fired call.

No more information on those injured are known at this time.

We have a crew on the way and we will keep you updated on air and online as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Police: 2 arrested after ‘attempted homicide’ in St. Joseph
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Watching shovable snow Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Watching shovable snow Wednesday
8th annual prayer breakfast
The Onsite Prayer Ministry holds 8th Annual Prayer Breakfast
Kewanna gas station robbed Saturday night