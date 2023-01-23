One injured in early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after one person was injured following an early morning shooting in the 500 block of S. 29th St. in the River Park district.

Dispatch tells us the call came out at around 3:58 A.M. for a shots fired call.

No more information on those injured are known at this time.

We have a crew on the way and we will keep you updated on air and online as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.