Medical Moment: A new surgery technique for back pain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Back pain is the leading cause of disability among American adults under the age of 65.

Around 500,000 lumbar spine surgeries are done every year.

New technology is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room. It’s similar to the tech that’s used in self-driving cars!

For 66-year-old Sam Demaria, this is a victory. Demaria’s been living with chronic back pain for 15 years. Demaria had six back surgeries over the years. The first five brought temporary relief. But, then, he’d be laid up again.

“The only comfort I had was in my bed, on my back, with pillows under my leg. That was it. If I came downstairs, I lasted five minutes and went right back upstairs,” DeMaria recalled.

“He had scoliosis, and multi-level, basically numerous nerves that were getting compressed in numerous places,” said Jeremy Steinberger, MD, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Steinberger and his team performed DeMaria’s sixth surgery, but this time, they had a new navigation system using machine vision technology.

“So, you can basically touch a probe to the patient, and you see where you are on the patient’s spine,” Dr. Steinberger continued.

Machine vision technology is similar to the technology and sophisticated software used in self-driving cars. In a surgical suite, special cameras analyze the anatomy and create a 3D image. A light overhead takes a “flash” image. In four seconds, it gives surgeons thousands of fiducial points to register a patient’s CT scans.

“That’s what links the patient to the technology, and that’s when you can check to confirm that you’re accurate,” Dr. Steinberger said.

“I was pain-free after the surgery,” DeMaria said. “I’m standing up straight, and that’s what I wanted to accomplish.”

He is moving better than he has in years.

One added benefit to the technology is that the new navigation system does not require a patient to have fluoroscopy imaging.

That means much less radiation for the patient!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers.
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers
The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American...
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007.
Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor
South Bend unveils ‘High Skill Immigration Fund’
South Bend seeks to stimulate economic growth through new immigration fund