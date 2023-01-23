Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia

Dara Mabrey injured in Notre Dame win over Virginia
Dara Mabrey injured in Notre Dame win over Virginia(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #7 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early.

After the game, head coach Niele Ivey told media members that there’s currently no timeline on Mabrey’s return, adding that the guard would undergo more evaluation Monday.

As for the game itself, the Irish hardly missed a beat with Mabrey on the sideline. Sonia Citron stepped into the vacated sharp-shooter role, knocking down six of her seven three-point attempts and leading all players in scoring. She also had a game-high 9 rebounds.

The Irish led by double-digits at the half and the lead grew from there. Four different players had double-digit scoring outputs as Notre Dame coasted to their fourth straight win.

The next game for ND will also be at home; they host NC State on Thursday night.

Sam Brunelle
UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension

