LaPorte Co. animal rescue closed, under police investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City animal rescue center is closed following an investigation by police and other city authorities.

Police say they began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location in the 200 block of Earl Road.

Police have collected numerous pieces of evidence, and no rescue dogs remain on site.

The investigation is ongoing, but findings will be sent to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office when it is completed.

While the animal rescue lists itself as a non-profit on its Facebook page, police called it a “business” in a news release.

