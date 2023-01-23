Kewanna gas station robbed Saturday night

KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fulton County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night in Kewanna and they’re seeking the public’s help.

Shortly before 8:30 police were called to the Country Mark gas station on north Troutman Street in Kewanna.

They say a man armed with a handgun went into the station and demanded money.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash north on Troutman in a red truck.

Deputies later learned a red quad cab F150 had been stolen in Rochester.

They believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information should call the Fulton County sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

