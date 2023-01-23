Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family watches body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy