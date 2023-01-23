Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host three house meetings with state lawmakers.

The meetings act as a chance for both organizations and community members to ask questions to state officials. The Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, and Sen. Linda Rogers.

The first will be held this Friday, from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., at 418 S. Main Street in Elkhart. The second will be Friday, Feb. 17, and the third will be Saturday, March 11.

The chamber of commerce says that these meetings are a way for the chamber to advocate for business interests locally, at the state level, and nationally.

A fourth meeting is being planned for April.

