Bench trial begins Monday for teen accused in Grace Ross murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bench trial for a teen charged with allegedly murdering a child in New Carlisle is scheduled to start on Monday.

15-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle.

Hutchens is being tried as an adult.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 3 felony, such as child molestation, is three to 16 years.

