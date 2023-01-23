2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean.

Gravy and Green Bean are siblings who are both 3 months old. They haven’t been spayed or neutered yet, but Baell says they are expected to have that taken care of later this week. For the time being, they are both up for pre-adoption.

To learn more about Gravy and Green Bean, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Gravy or Green Bean or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.