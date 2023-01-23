2023 sectional pairings finalized for Indiana high school girls’ basketball

(WNDU) - Sunday, sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls’ basketball were finalized and released.

For a full look at sectional listings, head over to the IHSAA website.

Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 31, and run through Saturday, Feb. 4 with regionals on Saturday, Feb. 11.

There is also a slight change to the tournament format being implemented this year. Regionals have moved from a two-game round to a one-game round. The semi-state round will now feature two games instead of its usual one.

