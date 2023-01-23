2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hurt after a minivan crashed into a tree on Saturday night in Cass County.

It happened shortly after 7:05 p.m. on Saturday in Jefferson Township. Police say a Vandalia woman was driving north on Hess Road just north of Pine Lake Street when she crashed into a tree.

She was initially trapped inside of the minivan until first responders freed her. The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The conditions of both the driver and the passenger are currently unknown.

Investigators say the two were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, speed and/or alcohol and drugs are considered factors in the crash.

