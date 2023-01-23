2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hurt after a minivan crashed into a tree on Saturday night in Cass County.

It happened shortly after 7:05 p.m. on Saturday in Jefferson Township. Police say a Vandalia woman was driving north on Hess Road just north of Pine Lake Street when she crashed into a tree.

She was initially trapped inside of the minivan until first responders freed her. The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The conditions of both the driver and the passenger are currently unknown.

Investigators say the two were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, speed and/or alcohol and drugs are considered factors in the crash.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Police say a Vandalia woman was driving north on Hess Road just north of Pine Lake Street when she crashed into a tree.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean.

News

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
A few breaks in the “permacloud” are expected late Monday afternoon before a larger system moves into the region midweek. Snow chances ramp up Wednesday and linger into next weekend.

News

Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Karl Singleton, 43, of Mishawaka.

News

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of S. 29th Street.

Crime

Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from either St. Joseph County or Allen County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The special judge in the case previously said that it would be nearly impossible to select an unbiased and fair jury out of residents in Carroll County.

News

Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals.

News

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of S. 29th Street.