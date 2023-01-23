1 person dead in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

Mishawaka Police Department said it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between Fir Road and the Canadian-National Railroad tracks.

Investigators say a Jeep had left the road, hit a fire hydrant and light pole before rolling over.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their name at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.