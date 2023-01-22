Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement

Irish lose first game after Brey departure announcement
Notre Dame players on the bench react to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One day following the press conference where head coach Mike Brey officially declared he’ll step away from Notre Dame men’s basketball following this season, the Fighting Irish found themselves overwhelmed by yet another conference opponent.

This time around, that opponent was Boston College, who took down Notre Dame by a final score of 84-72. The Golden Eagles shot a red-hot 11-19 (57%) from three as they opened up multiple double-digit leads on the irish in the 2nd half.

Notre Dame was led by Nate Laszewski, who was lasered in from deep, making 7 of his 9 three-point attempts. He finished tied for the game high with 29 points.

Next for Notre Dame is a January 24th test versus NC State (15-5).

