LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions.

The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen. Lucy Sherk was named MVP on the girls’ side.

LaVille’s boys’ team knocked off John Glenn in a nail-biter that finished 54-52.

Shane Shuman of Culver Community and Emma Dunlap of Argos Jr.-Sr. High were also honored with the W.B. Hawkins Award.

