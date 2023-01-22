LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions.

The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen. Lucy Sherk was named MVP on the girls’ side.

LaVille’s boys’ team knocked off John Glenn in a nail-biter that finished 54-52.

Shane Shuman of Culver Community and Emma Dunlap of Argos Jr.-Sr. High were also honored with the W.B. Hawkins Award.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
Sam Brunelle
UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Infant-formula producer Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations

Latest News

Notre Dame players on the bench react to a call during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement
Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time scoring leader in 66-52 win over Marian
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 20, 2023
Miles, No. 7 Notre Dame hold on for a 57-54 win at Clemson