First Alert Forecast: Watching shovable snow Wednesday

Light snow falling this morning will stick around through midday. Some road surfaces are slick in the early going, especially bridges & overpasses. Behind this system snow, some lake effect flurries are likely mainly west of U.S. 31. Snowfall accumulation will be minimal, generally less than an inch. High this afternoon near 35°F with a low tomorrow morning around 28°. Winds will be light and variable.

Cloudy skies stick around into Monday morning, then maybe - mercifully - a glimpse or two of the sun by late afternoon. Tomorrow’s high will be near 37° with a low of 29° and WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph.Most of Tuesday looks “permacloud gray” and uneventful across Michiana with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Then our attention turns to a potential winter storm. Look for snow starting after midnight Tuesday. Right now, forecast computers are showing the heaviest snow southeast of Michiana - but we are still a few days away and a more fined-tuned forecast model will roll out as we get closer.

That said, Wednesday remains a potential First Alert Weather Day depending on the exact storm track. If it comes through a little farther south, we might get just a few inches of snow. A more northern track would put heavier snow chances across Michiana. Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will fall to near average (highs around 32° and lows around 18° with light snow chances as we finish off next week and the month of January.

