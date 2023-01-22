Bullets strike home in St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. (WNDU) - St. Joseph, Mich., police have arrested two people after bullets hit a house there on Saturday

Shortly before noon police were called to a home in the 1000 block of church street.

When they arrived, they found that the home had been shot at several times.

There were two people inside the home at the time, but neither was injured.

At about 4, police arrested 38-year-old Carlton Kelley and 31-year-old Chantal baker.

Baker was being held on suspicion of two counts of felonious assault and a weapons offense.

She was being held without bond.

It wasn’t clear what Kelley is preliminarily charged with.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Berrien county.

