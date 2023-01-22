Bullets strike home in St. Joe

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. (WNDU) - St. Joseph, Mich., police have arrested two people after bullets hit a house there on Saturday

Shortly before noon police were called to a home in the 1000 block of church street.

When they arrived, they found that the home had been shot at several times.

There were two people inside the home at the time, but neither was injured.

At about 4, police arrested 38-year-old Carlton Kelley and 31-year-old Chantal baker.

Baker was being held on suspicion of two counts of felonious assault and a weapons offense.

She was being held without bond.

It wasn’t clear what Kelley is preliminarily charged with.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Berrien county.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
Sam Brunelle
UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Infant-formula producer Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations

Latest News

LaVille sweeps 58th BiCounty Basketball Tournament
Irish fans react to Brey's leaving
Irish fans react to Brey's leaving
Charity chili cook-off in SB
Charity chili cook-off in SB
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather