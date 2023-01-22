3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side.

Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while another person was taken to the hospital by family. Police say none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

While investigating the crash, police say one of the drivers was detained for possibly driving drunk.

The intersection was closed for cleanup, but reopened to traffic around 8 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

