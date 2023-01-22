3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side.

Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while another person was taken to the hospital by family. Police say none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

While investigating the crash, police say one of the drivers was detained for possibly driving drunk.

The intersection was closed for cleanup, but reopened to traffic around 8 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
Sam Brunelle
UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Slick roads this morning after light snowfall
First Alert Weather - Sunday, January 22, 2023
LaVille sweeps 58th BiCounty Basketball Tournament
Police: 2 arrested after ‘attempted homicide’ in St. Joseph
Irish fans react to Brey's leaving
Irish fans react to Brey's leaving