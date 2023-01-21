Valparaiso man arrested in vehicle pursuit in La Porte County

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Valparaiso man is now behind bars after a vehicle pursuit in La Porte County Friday evening.

Deputies were driving near the 5000 south block of US 35 when they noticed a car driving around 75 to 80 miles per hour.

They tried to perform a traffic stop near Rachel St. which triggered a pursuit after the driver kept going.

The pursuit ended near the Shebel Road and CR 20 North. Deputies arrested the driver and took him into custody.

Police identified 23-year-old Brett M. Steel of Valparaiso as the driver of the car. Steel was arrested for a level 6 felony of Resisting Law Enforcement and for Possession of Marijuana, and was taken to La Porte County Jail where he’s being held on a $755 cash-only bond through circuit court.

