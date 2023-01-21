Valparaiso man arrested in vehicle pursuit in La Porte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Valparaiso man is now behind bars after a vehicle pursuit in La Porte County Friday evening.

Deputies were driving near the 5000 south block of US 35 when they noticed a car driving around 75 to 80 miles per hour.

They tried to perform a traffic stop near Rachel St. which triggered a pursuit after the driver kept going.

The pursuit ended near the Shebel Road and CR 20 North. Deputies arrested the driver and took him into custody.

Valparaiso Man arrested in La Porte County (La Porte County Jail)

Police identified 23-year-old Brett M. Steel of Valparaiso as the driver of the car. Steel was arrested for a level 6 felony of Resisting Law Enforcement and for Possession of Marijuana, and was taken to La Porte County Jail where he’s being held on a $755 cash-only bond through circuit court.

