South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents

the South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative
the South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend and St. Joseph County say they are continuing to work with residents of all ages, races, and genders and listening to their concerns.

The South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative meets to discuss 8 domains of livability.

This morning’s topic is transportation.

Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.

“They value who I am and my opinion, and that means a lot to me. Don’t count me out, just because I got my Red Card, you know, so that’s why I’m here,” says Mary McAfee, the Administrative Assistant to South Bend’s Mayor, James Mueller.

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, Project manager, Frank Fotia says that the goal is to make everyone feel included.

“Part of that process is getting out in this community and talking to people from all different demographics and seeing what their needs are and how we can work to make this a community that we all are proud to call home,” Fotia says.

For more information on the South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative and upcoming sessions, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
Katherine Rivera
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

WNDU Vault: Americans captured in Mishawaka
WNDU Vault: Americans captured in Mishawaka
WNDU Vault: The Gary Sieber Mayoral Invitational
WNDU Vault: The Gary Sieber Mayoral Invitational
Brett Steel
Valparaiso man arrested after leading police on chase in LaPorte County
If you want to adopt Cannoli or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at...
2nd Chance Pet: Cannoli