South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend and St. Joseph County say they are continuing to work with residents of all ages, races, and genders and listening to their concerns.

The South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative meets to discuss 8 domains of livability.

This morning’s topic is transportation.

Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.

“They value who I am and my opinion, and that means a lot to me. Don’t count me out, just because I got my Red Card, you know, so that’s why I’m here,” says Mary McAfee, the Administrative Assistant to South Bend’s Mayor, James Mueller.

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, Project manager, Frank Fotia says that the goal is to make everyone feel included.

“Part of that process is getting out in this community and talking to people from all different demographics and seeing what their needs are and how we can work to make this a community that we all are proud to call home,” Fotia says.

For more information on the South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative and upcoming sessions, click here.

