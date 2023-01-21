ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 20, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 20, 2023.
INDIANA
BOYS SCORES
Marquette Catholic 70, Adams 53
Warsaw 52, Concord 35
Elkhart 64, South Bend Saint Joseph 58
Westview 50, Fairfield 47
NorthWood 45, Goshen 29
LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73
Penn 66, Marian 52
Northfield 59, Whitko 37
West Central 77, Pioneer 44
Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40
Rensselaer Central 49, North Judson 36
Manchester 71, Rochester 49
Smith Academy at Trinity Greenlawn
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47
Washington 66, Jimtown 29
Winamac 59, Caston 54
Bi-County Tournament - Semifinals
John Glenn 56, Triton 22
LaVille 59, Argos 52
Bi-County Tournament - Consolation
Bremen vs. New Prairie
Culver vs. Oregon-Davis
GIRLS SCORES
Clay 36, Riley 22
Evansville Christian 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 22
Elkhart 72, South Bend Saint Joseph 31
Fairfield 59, Westview 14
Washington 63, Jimtown 33
Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20
Mishawaka at Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53
Pioneer 70, West Central 33
Trinity Greenlawn at La Lumiere Blue
Porter County Conference Tournament - Semifinals
South Central 47, Washington Twp. 35
Kouts 35, Tri-Twp. 23
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Benton Harbor 74, Berrien Springs 35
Watervliet 59, Coloma 31
Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Constantine 37
Buchanan 58, Dowagiac 44
Eau Claire 86, Michigan Lutheran 48
Vicksburg 53, Edwardsburg 47
Howardsville Christian 62, Countryside Academy 56
Marcellus at Mendon
River Valley 79, New Buffalo 59
Plainwell at Niles
St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42
Lakeshore 34, Portage Northern 33
South Haven at Bridgman 37, South Haven 36
Sturgis 45, Sturgis 42
GIRLS SCORES
Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 40
Brandywine 69, Centreville 38
Bellevue 59, Colon 19
Howardsville Christian at Watervliet Grace Christian
Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Constantine 22
Mendon 41, Marcellus 36
River Valley 48, New Buffalo 14
Plainwell 69, Niles 24
Three Rivers 56, Sturgis 31
Vicksburg 47, Edwardsburg 16
Waldron 50, Burr Oak 38
White Pigeon at Cassopolis
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.