ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 20, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 20, 2023.

INDIANA

BOYS SCORES

Marquette Catholic 70, Adams 53

Warsaw 52, Concord 35

Elkhart 64, South Bend Saint Joseph 58

Westview 50, Fairfield 47

NorthWood 45, Goshen 29

LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73

Penn 66, Marian 52

Northfield 59, Whitko 37

West Central 77, Pioneer 44

Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40

Rensselaer Central 49, North Judson 36

Manchester 71, Rochester 49

Smith Academy at Trinity Greenlawn

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47

Washington 66, Jimtown 29

Winamac 59, Caston 54

Bi-County Tournament - Semifinals

John Glenn 56, Triton 22

LaVille 59, Argos 52

Bi-County Tournament - Consolation

Bremen vs. New Prairie

Culver vs. Oregon-Davis

GIRLS SCORES

Clay 36, Riley 22

Evansville Christian 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 22

Elkhart 72, South Bend Saint Joseph 31

Fairfield 59, Westview 14

Washington 63, Jimtown 33

Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20

Mishawaka at Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53

Pioneer 70, West Central 33

Trinity Greenlawn at La Lumiere Blue

Porter County Conference Tournament - Semifinals

South Central 47, Washington Twp. 35

Kouts 35, Tri-Twp. 23

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Benton Harbor 74, Berrien Springs 35

Watervliet 59, Coloma 31

Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Constantine 37

Buchanan 58, Dowagiac 44

Eau Claire 86, Michigan Lutheran 48

Vicksburg 53, Edwardsburg 47

Howardsville Christian 62, Countryside Academy 56

Marcellus at Mendon

River Valley 79, New Buffalo 59

Plainwell at Niles

St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42

Lakeshore 34, Portage Northern 33

South Haven at Bridgman 37, South Haven 36

Sturgis 45, Sturgis 42

GIRLS SCORES

Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 40

Brandywine 69, Centreville 38

Bellevue 59, Colon 19

Howardsville Christian at Watervliet Grace Christian

Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Constantine 22

Mendon 41, Marcellus 36

River Valley 48, New Buffalo 14

Plainwell 69, Niles 24

Three Rivers 56, Sturgis 31

Vicksburg 47, Edwardsburg 16

Waldron 50, Burr Oak 38

White Pigeon at Cassopolis

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.