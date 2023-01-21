Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!

Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast.

Their visit comes as the zoo is offering a unique sloth encounter for a limited time! During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths.

The sloth encounter with Lily and her baby is $400, and you can have up to six people in your group. The money raised goes to a nonprofit that supports sloths in the wild.

To register for a sloth encounter or to learn more, click here.

Winter Days

Meanwhile, the zoo is hosting Winter Days this weekend!

On Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can walk through the zoo and visit some of your favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and enjoy some concessions — as long as the weather permits it!

Winter Days are free for zoo members. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for children and seniors. Babies two and under are free.

For more information, click here.

