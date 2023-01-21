Michigan City police investigating death of child

(Atlanta News First)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

There is currently no more information at this time.

The Investigative Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Galetti at 219-874-3221 or the Michigan City Police Department’s Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488.

