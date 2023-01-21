Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time scoring leader in 66-52 win over Marian

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn senior guard Markus Burton became the all-time scoring leader in Kingsmen boys basketball history on Friday night!

The moment fans were all waiting for came in the second quarter of Penn’s home matchup against crosstown rival Marian when Burton forced a steal and took it coast-to-coast for an easy layup.

The Notre Dame commit passed Noah Applegate on his way to breaking the scoring record.

The Kingsmen went on to beat the Knights 66-52 in a matchup that featured two of the top teams in the Hoosier state. Penn is currently No. 2 in Class 4A, while Marian is No. 1 in Class 3A.

After the game, Burton said he was more focused on getting the win than breaking the scoring record.

“I wasn’t really keeping track of my points,” he said. “Once they told me in the locker room, I was kind of happy, but I wasn’t happy until we got the dub (win) today.

“It was a great team win, honestly,” he added. “We’ve been working all week for this, doing the little stuff. We came out here and did the little stuff — got rebounds, played defense, went for loose balls — and we got the dub (win) today.”

Penn is currently in sole possession of first place in the NIC with a 5-0 record in conference play. The Kingsmen are 12-1 overall on the season.

Penn will travel to Fort Wayne on Saturday to take on the Carroll Chargers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

