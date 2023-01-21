Infant-formula producer Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Infant-formula plant Abbott Laboratories is facing a criminal investigation after its shutdown last year contributed to a national shortage.

Abbott is responsible for making popular powdered-infant formulas like Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, which were recalled at the time of the contamination.

A spokesperson for Abbott said that the company is aware of the investigation and is fully cooperating.

The plant closed initially in February after the FDA began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula. The company says its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains. FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof, and relaxed safety protocols.

The plant reopened in July 2022 after flooding in June delayed their initial restart. In October, Abbott announced the development of a new factory.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.