First Alert Forecast: Slick roads likely tonight into Sunday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: A Low-pressure system off to our south will increase light snow across Michiana after midnight. A few patches of freezing drizzle will be possible ahead of the light snow Saturday night. Slick roads will be likely overnight into Sunday morning. Snowfall accumulation will be minimal with most picking up under one inch of snow. Just enough to coat the grass white and lead to slushy windshields. Low 28F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: As low pressure moves through the Ohio River Valley off and on light snow will stick around through the morning hours. A few roads, especially elevated surfaces (bridges & overpasses), will be slick from light snow. In addition, flurries to light lake-effect snow will remain throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for light lake effect snow showers will stay mainly west of U.S. 31. Snowfall accumulation will be minimal with most picking up under one inch of snow. High near 35F. Low 28F Wind light and variable.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies early, then hope of peeks of sun by late afternoon. High 37F. Low 29F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Most of the day will remain gray and uneventful across Michiana with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Once we head into Tuesday night our attention turns to a potential winter storm. The latest data points towards snow moving in after midnight and keeps the heavy snow mainly south and east of Michiana. We are still 90+ hours away and a more fined tuned forecast will be rolled out over the coming days.

WEDNESDAY: Potential First Alert Weather Data depending on the exact low-pressure track. A further south low track would move the heaviest snow mainly south of all of Michiana leading to just a few inches of snow. A more northern track would put heavier snow chances across Michiana. The latest data as of Saturday night points towards off-and-on snow and keeps the heavy snow mainly south and east of Michiana with a southern track (typical snow for Michiana and maybe just enough to break out the shovel). We are still 90+ hours away and a more fined tuned forecast will be rolled out over the coming days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect temperatures to fall to near average (highs around 32F & lows around 18F) with light snow chances as we finish off next week and the month of January.

