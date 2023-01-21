Crews extinguish fire inside bedroom at Granger home

Officials warn of unattended candle dangers, urge you to have working smoke alarms
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews from Clay Fire Territory responded to a fire that started inside a Granger home on Friday morning.

It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a bedroom that had mainly been put out by the homeowner.

Crews checked for and extinguished a few hot spots. They also removed smoke from the home. Officials say the fire was contained to that single bedroom, which suffered minor smoke and fire damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In response to this fire, officials want to remind you to not leave candles unattended inside your home. They say it takes less than 30 seconds for a small flame like a candle to turn into a major fire.

Officials also urge you to have working smoke alarms inside your home. Clay Fire offers homeowners free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Clay Township, German Township, and Harris Township, as well as Roseland and Indian Village. For more information, visit Clay Fire’s website.

