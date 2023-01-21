Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting at Tippecanoe Place benefits good cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!

Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from more than 12 different local restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

The participating restaurants are:

Café Navarre

Chicory Café

CJ’s Pub

Crooked Ewe Brewery

Fiddler’s Hearth Public House

Howard Park Public House

LaSalle Grill

LKT

Render

South Bend Brew Werks

Studebaker Brewing Co.

Brass Elk Brewing

The Lauber

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant

WXYZ Bar at Alof

“It’s fun to make, it’s a process, you know there’s multiple steps and all the seasoning and all that, but it’s definitely a winter dish. Warms you up, it’s great on a cold day which somehow, we have today,” said Tippecanoe Place Restaurant Owner and Manager, Kevin Jakel.

Tippecanoe Place is located at 620 W. Washington St.

