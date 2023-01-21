Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting at Tippecanoe Place benefits good cause

Tippecanoe Place chili cook-off
Tippecanoe Place chili cook-off(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!

Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from more than 12 different local restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Café Navarre
  • Chicory Café
  • CJ’s Pub
  • Crooked Ewe Brewery
  • Fiddler’s Hearth Public House
  • Howard Park Public House
  • LaSalle Grill
  • LKT
  • Render
  • South Bend Brew Werks
  • Studebaker Brewing Co.
  • Brass Elk Brewing
  • The Lauber
  • Tippecanoe Place Restaurant
  • WXYZ Bar at Alof

“It’s fun to make, it’s a process, you know there’s multiple steps and all the seasoning and all that, but it’s definitely a winter dish. Warms you up, it’s great on a cold day which somehow, we have today,” said Tippecanoe Place Restaurant Owner and Manager, Kevin Jakel.

Tippecanoe Place is located at 620 W. Washington St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
Katherine Rivera
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

The moment fans were all waiting for came in the second quarter of Penn’s home matchup against...
Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time leading scorer in 66-52 win over Marian
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Slick roads likely tonight into Sunday morning
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it...
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him
the South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents