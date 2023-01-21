2nd Chance Pet: Cannoli

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Cannoli, a 4 and a half-year-old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home.

For more information on Cannoli check out the video above!

If you want to adopt Cannoli or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.