Youth Pickleball League underway at the Kroc Center in South Bend

Youth Pickleball League underway at the Kroc Center
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pickleball has quickly gained popularity over the last few years across the United States, and now kids are getting in on the fun in South Bend.

A youth pickleball league is underway at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The sessions are on Tuesday evenings, and registration is still open.

Kids ages 8 - 10 and 11 – 16-year-olds are able to learn all about the sport in a weekly, 45 minute session.

“We have a really big population of people who come from 9 to 12 every weekday and play pickleball,” said Eleanor Boothman, the health & recreation director. “A lot of those people are a little bit older, so we wanted to think about bringing the next generation of pickleballers into the Kroc Center.”

Registration is $24 for Kroc members, and $30 for non-members.

To learn more or to register, click here.

