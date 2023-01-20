‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ headed to downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special promotion is headed back to South Bend!

South Bend’s showcase event, Winter Restaurant Weeks, seeks to highlight 22 local restaurants with value-priced menus, with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal donated to the Beacon Children’s Hospital.

The participating restaurants are:

Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455

The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806

Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar | 1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

L Street Kitchen | 131 S Lafayette Blvd. | 574-347-4434

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

Linden Grill | 119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337

Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560

South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. |574-232-9620

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222

For more information, click here.

