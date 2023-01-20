WATCH: ND men’s hoops coach Mike Brey meets with media after departure from program announced

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey is meeting with the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Brey is in his 23rd season as Notre Dame’s head coach. He has more wins (481) than any other coach in the program’s 119-year history.

He’s led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament berths — including three Sweet 16 trips and two Elite Eight appearances. He also led Notre Dame to an ACC Tournament championship in 2015.

While the Irish were in the big dance just one season ago, this season has come with struggles, as the team is 9-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.

You can watch the full press conference at the video above or by clicking here.

