South Bend Police need your help locating a missing woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?

Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of January 18, 2023 in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street.

Rivera is 5′5″, 110 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

