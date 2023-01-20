Right to Life Michiana hosts march; seeks donations for ‘Stuff-the-Semi Initiative’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “March for Life” took place in South Bend on Friday.

It began at “The Hall” on Washington Street, where local pastors and faith leaders spoke. The group then marched around downtown South Bend before ending at the federal courthouse.

“We already have pretty much almost a full semi,” said Natalie Shields. “All of these donations are going to be taken over to, like I said, local resource centers to help moms and babies and the local community, and we are really honestly blown away by the amount of support that we have gotten already.”

The organization is also still hosting its “Stuff-the-Semi Initiative” through Jan. 31.

Anyone with baby care items can drop them off at any St. Joseph County Knights of Columbus chapters or Right to Life Michiana offices.

