Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County.

There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street.

Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.

“I’d like to mention the fact that the speed limit along Bristol St. is supposed to be around 35 miles an hour; it’s not; I can tell you that it is a lot faster than 35 miles an hour,” said Elkhart resident Joy Blake.

The city of Elkhart has added the questions to the public record and will write a response at a later date.

