Planned electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joe Co. in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution are ending plans for a fourth U.S. battery cell plant that had been planned for New Carlisle.

That’s according to a report from CNBC on Friday.

The original announcement that Ultium Cells, LLC was eyeing St. Joseph County brought lots of cautious optimism. There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 good, stable manufacturing jobs to Michiana.

Now, it seems like that may not be the case if GM can’t find another partner.

But sources at CNBC say GM is in talks with at least one other battery supplier to proceed with the fourth plant.

