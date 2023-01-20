Open call for restaurants to participate in ‘Savor the South Shore’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all restaurants!

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking restaurants to participate in the annual culinary adventure known as “Savor the South Shore” restaurant weeks.

“Savor the South Shore” is a free promotional opportunity open to all restaurants in Northwest Indiana.

Restaurants only need to submit a specially priced 3-course menu or discounted items. Menus can be submitted online here. Restaurants are encouraged to submit their menus before January 31 to be included in printed promotional materials.

Savor provides restaurants the opportunity to attract new customers and highlight specialty menu items and pairings. The promotion will run from Feb. 27 through March 12.

For inquiries, please contact Kristin Taylor with the SSCVA at 219-301-7752.

