Mishawaka woman arrested on drug charges following ISP investigation

Linda McAfee
Linda McAfee(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday morning as the result of a months-long investigation that began from a citizen tip of suspected drug dealing.

Indiana State Police served a search warrant at 8 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Avenue.

Troopers found approximately 11.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana edibles, numerous pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Davis confirmed the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Forecast: Light snow to kick off the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Cold air arrives Friday and will usher in light, lake-effect snow.

News

South Bend Police searching for missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
Have you seen Katherine Rivera?

Latest News

News

ND men's basketball coach Mike Brey addresses media on departure

Updated: 3 hours ago
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey met with the media after it was announced that he will be leaving the program at the end of the season.

ND men’s basketball coach Mike Brey addresses media on departure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now, Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Mike Brey is meeting with the media after it was announced that he will be leaving the program at the end of the season.

News

Youth Pickleball League underway at the Kroc Center in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The sessions are on Tuesday evenings, and registration is still open.

Crime

Former St. Joe Co. police officer accused of drunk driving appears in court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Coty Hoffman was arrested back in November after police say he crashed his marked police cruiser into a mailbox in Granger.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

South Bend Police searching for missing woman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Have you seen Katherine Rivera?