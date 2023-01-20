Mishawaka woman arrested on drug charges following ISP investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday morning as the result of a months-long investigation that began from a citizen tip of suspected drug dealing.

Indiana State Police served a search warrant at 8 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Avenue.

Troopers found approximately 11.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana edibles, numerous pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

(Indiana State Police)

