Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country.

The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.

“I think it’s combining the Megabus brand and the customer base we had in the region with a high-quality operator that’s already been doing work in the region for some time and putting the two of them together to help make it easy for customers to find trips to that region,” Coach USA VP of Commercial Colin Emberson said.

Miller Transportation has been operating in South Bend since 2010 through a subsidiary called Hoosier Ride. They say this new partnership with Megabus allows them to schedule more buses, fill more seats, and help Michiana travel across the country.

“Hoosier Ride offers customers state-of-the-art, green-certified buses with free wifi, restrooms, and wheelchair access at an affordable rate,” Reginald Addy of Miller Transportation told 16 News Now.

Megabus, a subsidiary of Coach USA, is already established in more than 50 cities nationwide, but their recent expansion names South Bend as one of the upcoming cities being brought into the fold.

“The continued expansion of our network to more than fifty cities throughout the central United States is an exciting opportunity for Megabus,” Emberson said. “We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options, with connections to points beyond.”

They use existing bus stops, meaning the new Megabus stop will be downtown South Bend at South Street Station, 100 W South Street.

“Every time we do something on social or anywhere, we’d hear, where’s South Bend,” Emberson explained. “Where’s Cincinnati? Where are these? Where is that? So, we’re really happy to be taking a lot of those off that list with this partnership.”

Buses traveling to and from South Bend will have 55 reclining seats, wifi, power outlets, overhead and undercarriage storage, and restrooms, which are all ADA-accessible.

“All the vehicles on the Megabus network are ADA accessible, so that would obviously be there as well for anyone who needed it,” Emberson noted.

This partnership will help connect South Bend with 23 cities, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and Columbus.

The scheduled expansion is also helping connect Indianapolis with 32 cities.

“As we look to future phases, how can we tie the other parts of the country and through connections, maybe not on one bus, but get somebody from South Bend into Chicago and on to anywhere else we may serve outside of that city,” Emberson added.

Fares will vary by date and time, but a ticket from South Bend to Chicago will cost around $35-45, South Bend to Indianapolis is $50-$60, and South Bend to Detroit is $60-$70.

“By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America,” said John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation.

During these slower winter months, Megabus tells 16 News Now that they do not have same-day return trips from Chicago to South Bend, but that could be something we see as the weather starts to warm up.

Schedules are already available, and tickets can be purchased for travel beginning on January 25.

Megabus plans to expand further west into the country in additional phases of this project in the coming years.

Cities connected through the Megabus South Bend expansion:

ALBION, MI

ANN ARBOR, MI

BATTLE CREEK, MI

CHICAGO, IL

COLUMBUS, OH

DAYTON, OH

DELPHOS, OH

DETROIT, MI

ELKHART, IN

FORT WAYNE, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

JACKSON, MI

KALAMAZOO, MI

KENTON, OH

KOKOMO, IN

LIMA, OH

MARYSVILLE, OH

PERU, IN

PLYMOUTH, IN

RICHMOND, IN

ROCHESTER, IN

VAN WERT, OH

WARSAW, IN

